YEREVAN — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s desire to deepen U.S.-Armenian relations in a congratulatory message sent to Armenia’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“I warmly congratulate you on your appointment as foreign minister. The United States has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Armenian people’s democratic aspirations, and we look forward to cooperating with you to forge stronger bilateral ties based on our shared democratic values,” read the message released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry at the weekend.

“As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to working with you to support a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We encourage reengagement in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs as soon as possible,” he added.

“The United States is a partner in your government’s efforts to strengthen the rule of law, combat corruption, and bolster democratic institutions, while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms. The U.S. Embassy team in Yerevan is ready to assist you and your government maintain robust ties between our two countries,” added Blinken.