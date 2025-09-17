VATICAN CITY — His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

During their private conversation, the spiritual leaders of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Roman Catholic Church discussed the disasters and troubling developments occurring around the world, as well as the challenges and trials facing Armenia and the Armenian people.

According to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Catholicos Karekin II also drew Pope Leo XIV’s attention to the plight of the Armenians displaced from Artsakh, the urgent need to preserve Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in Artsakh that is under threat of destruction, and the imperative of releasing prisoners of war and hostages.

His Holiness expressed satisfaction that the fraternal ties between the two Churches have been strengthened through grace-filled meetings and joint testimonies of faith. The Catholicos voiced confidence that relations between the Armenian Apostolic and Roman Catholic Churches will continue to develop in the same spirit of fraternity and warmth, bearing fruit in new and beneficial joint initiatives.

Both leaders emphasized the Churches’ mission in promoting justice and peace in the world and ensuring the harmonious coexistence of peoples. They reaffirmed their commitment to their divine calling to nurture faith, hope, and love in human hearts. They also stressed the importance of uniting the efforts of the Churches to spread the light of the Gospel, defend human rights, and contribute to building a secure and prosperous world.

Catholicos Karekin II invited Pope Leo XIV to visit Armenia.

At the conclusion of the meeting, members of the Catholicos’ delegation received the Pope’s blessing, and the two leaders exchanged gifts.

Within the framework of his visit to the Vatican, Catholicos Karekin II also prayed at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, offering prayers before the tomb of the late Pope Francis for the repose of his soul.