GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is delighted to announce that Sona Movsesian will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the upcoming Heritage Gala on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Sona Movsesian is an author and media professional who has been the personal assistant to late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien. She co-hosts the popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, engaging in candid and humorous conversations with a unique series of guests. In 2022, she released her memoir, The World’s Worst Assistant, which became a New York Times bestseller.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Heritage Gala and to celebrate the richness of Armenian culture and history,” stated Movsesian. “It’s an honor to contribute to an event that brings the community together to support such an important cultural institution. Plus, they said if I hosted, they would consider letting me curate a month-long exhibit on my love for lahmajoun!” Movsesian added humorously.

Movsesian is deeply connected to the Armenian community and brings her signature humor and energy to every project she undertakes. Her presence at the Heritage Gala promises to engage guests, create memorable moments, and highlight the importance of celebrating Armenian culture and heritage.

“Having Sona Movsesian as our Master of Ceremonies brings an exciting and dynamic energy to this year’s Heritage Gala,” said Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “Her connection to the Armenian community and her engaging spirit will make this evening unforgettable for all our guests.”

The Heritage Gala is the museum’s signature annual event, uniting community members, leaders, and supporters for an inspiring evening celebrating heritage, culture, and progress. Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner program and live on-stage performances, all in support of the museum’s mission to promote understanding and connection through education, exhibitions, and cultural programming.

Heritage Gala sponsorship, program book ads, and ticket reservations are due by October 27, 2025. For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Director of Development and Major Gifts Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.