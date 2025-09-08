TEHRAN — A ceremonial opening of the Armenian Corner took place at Iran’s National Library and Archives, where around 60 books on Armenian history and culture will be displayed. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia has already donated 15 titles, while additional books were gifted by members of the Armenian delegation.

The initiative was carried out at the proposal of the Matenadaran – Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts – with the support of the Embassy of Armenia in Iran.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, Matenadaran Director Ara Khzmalyan, the rectors of Yerevan State University and Brusov University, as well as other officials.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Andreasyan described it as further testimony to the centuries-long friendship, neighborly relations, and intercultural dialogue between Armenia and Iran. She emphasized the importance of the institutions that have served, and continue to serve, as guardians of cultural memory.

“In Iran, this mission is carried out by the National Library and Archives, while in Armenia it is fulfilled by the Matenadaran and the National Library of Armenia. The Matenadaran, as a repository of thousands of Armenian and foreign manuscripts and early printed books, is regarded as an invaluable center of not only Armenian but also global civilization. Meanwhile, the National Library of Armenia, with its vast book collection, plays a vital role in preserving and promoting the Armenian people’s scientific and literary heritage,” Andreasyan stated.

As part of the event, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Matenadaran and Iran’s National Library and Archives. The document was signed by Ara Khzmalyan, Director of the Matenadaran, and Gholamreza Amirkhani, Head of Iran’s National Library and Archives.