GLENDALE, CA – This past weekend, Greg Vartan, candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th District, traveled to California to meet with Armenian community leaders and reaffirm his commitment to championing the Armenian diaspora in Washington. The trip highlighted Vartan’s deep ties to the community and his vision for a strong U.S.-Armenia partnership at a pivotal time.

On Thursday, Vartan was welcomed at an “Armenians for Vartan” fundraiser attended by dozens of supporters. He spoke about the urgent need for Armenian advocacy in Congress, continuing challenges for former Artsakh residents, and the importance of enforcing section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

“Armenian-Americans have fought for decades for justice, security, and recognition for our homeland, but we lack representation in Washington,” said Vartan. “As the only Armenian-American Congressman, I will be a relentless advocate for our homeland, for Artsakh’s right to return, and for holding Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable for their aggression.”

On Friday, Vartan toured the site of the Armenian American Museum, currently under construction in Glendale, and attended a California Legislative Caucus event where he met with local leaders, including Congresswoman Laura Friedman, Assemblyman John Harabedian, Glendale Councilmembers Ardy Kassakhian and Elen Asatryan, and Burbank School Board President Armond Aghakhanian. The conversations centered on the challenges facing the Armenian-American community locally and nationally, strengthening advocacy for Armenian concerns, and countering Russian influence.

Vartan’s three-day visit underscored his message that Armenian-Americans need a voice in Congress at a time of renewed assaults on democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

With New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District poised to be one of the most competitive races in the nation, Vartan’s candidacy offers a historic opportunity for those from Glendale to New Jersey to ensure their concerns are heard in Washington.

