ROME — World-renowned Italian actress and cinema legend Claudia Cardinale has passed away at the age of 87. Over the course of a six-decade career, she appeared in more than 170 films, often remarking that she had “lived 170 lives” through her roles.

To Armenian audiences, Cardinale is especially beloved for her moving performance as the mother in Henri Verneuil’s acclaimed film Mayrig (Mother).

Reflecting on the beginning of her career, Cardinale once said:

“I suddenly found myself in the spotlight, crowned as the most beautiful woman in Tunisia. I was invited to the Venice Film Festival, and that’s how everything started.”

What followed was a remarkable journey that captured the hearts of global audiences. She became a muse to legendary directors Luchino Visconti and Federico Fellini, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema.

Career Highlights

Rose to fame in the late 1950s after being crowned “Most Beautiful Italian Girl in Tunisia.”

Starred in iconic Italian and international films, including Visconti’s The Leopard (1963) alongside Burt Lancaster and Alain Delon, and Fellini’s 8½ (1963).

Appeared in Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West (1968), a defining role in the history of the spaghetti western.

Acted in French, Italian, and Hollywood productions, becoming a global star while maintaining strong ties to European cinema.

Honored with numerous lifetime achievement awards at international film festivals, cementing her status as one of the greatest actresses of her generation.

Claudia Cardinale’s legacy endures through her unforgettable performances, her elegance on screen, and her contribution to the golden age of European cinema.