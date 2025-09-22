NEW YORK — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative today announced the four 2025 Aurora Humanitarians (finalists) for the $1 million Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity. The Aurora Prize Selection Committee chose Sally Becker (UK), Jamal Eltayeb (Sudan), Zouhair Lahna (Morocco), and Jill Seaman (USA/South Sudan) from a global nominations pool of more than 800 humanitarians and introduced the finalists at a media briefing and discussion in New York City organized in partnership with the Overseas Press Club of America (OPC). One of these four humanitarians will be named as this year’s Aurora Prize Laureate at a ceremony set to take place in New York on November 6.

As humanitarian crises deepen and international donors cut funding, these exceptional individuals continue to make an impact in their communities, putting their own lives at risk as they save children in war zones, keep hospitals open under fire, and bring lifesaving treatment to remote and conflict-affected communities.

The 2025 Aurora Humanitarians are:

Sally Becker (UK) , a humanitarian who evacuated hundreds of children from besieged areas during conflicts in Bosnia and Kosovo and founded organizations providing emergency pediatric care. Ms. Becker later expanded her work to Iraq, Ukraine, and Gaza, launching a telemedicine program that links local clinicians to a global pediatric network.

Jamal Eltayeb (Sudan) , a medical doctor who has kept Al Nao Hospital in Omdurman functioning as one of the last referral hospitals in greater Khartoum since the war escalated in April 2023. Dr. Eltayeb's leadership allowed the hospital to remain open despite repeated bombardment, extreme resource shortages, and infrastructure collapse, helping save hundreds of lives.

Zouhair Lahna (Morocco) , an obstetrician–gynecologist who has worked in conflict zones and disaster areas for more than two decades, delivering care, training local staff, and mobilizing support. Dr. Lahna has served in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Syria, Yemen, Libya, Uganda, and most recently Gaza, where he has completed repeated rotations since October 2023.

Jill Seaman (USA/South Sudan), a physician who co-founded South Sudan Medical Relief and has provided critical care in the conflict-affected town of Old Fangak for more than three decades, treating around 40,000 patients annually. Dr. Seaman is credited with pioneering visceral leishmaniasis and tuberculosis protocols, training local health workers, and providing hands-on care to communities both in South Sudan and rural Alaska.

“These four Aurora Humanitarians are a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, the courage, compassion, and commitment of a few can light the way for many,” said Lord Ara Darzi, Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London. “It is a privilege to honor their extraordinary contributions and the hope they offer to the world’s most vulnerable.”

With 2025 on track to be the deadliest year on record for humanitarian workers, the Aurora Prize specifically recognizes local humanitarian leaders working on the front lines of the world’s most dangerous crises. The Laureate will receive $1 million to support their courageous work and extend their impact by funding local humanitarians and grassroots organizations.

“What stands out in this year’s nominations is the sheer bravery, ingenuity, and determination of individuals drawing on firsthand knowledge and local insight to respond when no one else will. Their work is a powerful reminder that transformative change often begins at the local level, led by those who know their communities best for thoughtful, long-term solutions,” added Leymah Gbowee, Aurora Prize Selection Committee member, Nobel Peace Laureate, and renowned Liberian peace activist and women’s rights advocate.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will announce the 2025 Laureate on November 6 at the 2025 Aurora Prize Ceremony on New York’s Ellis Island. At this historic landmark symbolizing refuge and hope, Aurora will honor extraordinary humanitarians who risk their lives to save others.

The Ceremony will also celebrate the generosity of philanthropists and changemakers who exemplify the Aurora’s core value of ‘Gratitude in Action.’ Honorees include Henrietta Fore, Graça Machel, Michael Milken, and David Rubenstein. The evening will be co-hosted by award-winning journalist Judy Woodruff and bestselling author David Ignatius and will feature live performances from Grammy-nominated artists Rufus Wainwright and Aloe Blacc.