YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a congratulatory message on the 34th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

Message from Prime Minister Pashinyan

“Dear People, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today we celebrate the 34th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

On September 21, 1991, the following question was put to a referendum: ‘Do you agree that the Republic of Armenia should be an independent, democratic state, outside of the USSR?’ Ninety-four percent of our citizens and voters answered ‘yes.’ This laid the foundation of the Third Republic of Armenia.

What did those citizens who voted ‘yes’ dream of at that moment? There are no statistics on this, but without doubt, they were guided by the natural desire to build a free, peaceful, prosperous, and happy country.

Unfortunately, the life of the Third Republic did not unfold that way. The blockade, war, economic collapse, and emigration did not allow the dream of the independence referendum to become reality. Yet even in the most difficult and tragic days, that dream—though dimmed—never faded from the eyes, minds, and hearts of our people.

With the peace established on August 8, 2025, that dream has once again filled the Republic of Armenia. Our duty now is first to cherish it, and then to turn it into reality.

Having passed through suffering and sacrifice, we have reached this moment. The agenda of establishing the Fourth Republic is about ensuring that we never again miss the opportunity to fulfill this dream.

An independent, sovereign, democratic, peaceful, secure, developed, free, and happy Armenia now awaits our care, like a newborn child.

And together, dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia, we must be both father and mother to it. We must also be father and mother to ourselves—understanding that in the first quarter of the 21st century, the fate of our country truly lies in our hands. And we must never again let go of that destiny.

Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia, I congratulate all of us on Independence Day.

Glory to the martyrs, and long live the Republic of Armenia!”