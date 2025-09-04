HENRICO, VA – MPP Insights, a global leader in advanced data analytics and business intelligence, has officially established its U.S. headquarters in Henrico, Virginia. The company’s expansion from Yerevan, Armenia, to the U.S. marks a major milestone in its 20-year journey helping enterprises transform data into a strategic advantage.

Founded in 2005, MPP Insights specializes in advanced data engineering, business intelligence, and AI-powered analytics. The company supports clients across a wide spectrum of sectors, including finance, healthcare, logistics, and e-commerce, in transforming complex datasets into actionable insights.

MPP Insights is also the newest participant of the Henrico Global Business Gateway (GBG), a distinguished soft-landing program based in Henrico’s premier corporate corridor, Innsbrook. Designed by the Henrico Economic Development Authority (EDA), the GBG helps established global firms enter and scale in the U.S. market. Through the GBG’s exclusive RAMP (Research to Accelerate Market Potential) initiative, MPP Insights is receiving tailored go-to-market support, strategic advising, and business development assistance to accelerate its U.S. footprint.

The Greater Richmond Partnership played a key role in facilitating the relocation of MPP Insights to Henrico.

“We’re thrilled MPP Insights has chosen Henrico for its global headquarters,” said Board of Supervisors Chair and Brookland Magisterial District Supervisor Daniel J. Schmitt. “We’re proud to support their entrance into the U.S. market through our Global Business Gateway, and we look forward to backing their growth within our thriving international business community of more than 70 firms.”

“We welcome MPP Insights to Henrico as a visionary company that will not only drive growth in our local economy but also enrich the fabric of our community,” said Three Chopt Magisterial District Supervisor Misty D. Roundtree. “Their focus on innovation strengthens our future, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

“We’ve built MPP Insights over the last 20 years on the belief that data should be a strategic advantage, not a burden or another admin task,” said Sergei Shestakov, founder and CEO of MPP Insights. “The Richmond region, particularly Henrico, stood out to us as a forward-thinking, welcoming home for innovation. We’re excited to join this community and bring our global capabilities to U.S. organizations.”

“Richmond and Yerevan are more connected than they seem—and we’re here to prove it,” said Peter Bilzerian, U.S. Managing Director at MPP Insights. “We’re building a bridge between two rising tech ecosystems: One rooted in hospitality and grit; the other in technical talent. By hiring locally and investing in both communities, we’re showing what global collaboration really looks like.”

“Congratulations to MPP Insights on establishing its global headquarters in Henrico,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO, Greater Richmond Partnership. “Greater Richmond is a natural fit for international companies seeking to expand to the U.S., and we’re proud to support their transition through partnerships, site visits, and introductions that make for a seamless soft-landing experience.”

The Global Business Gateway is headquartered at Gather West End within Henrico’s nationally recognized Innsbrook community. As part of the award-winning Henrico Tomorrow initiative to encourage investment and elevate office in Henrico, the GBG offers soft-landing services to up to nine international companies at a time. Each company receives tailored support based on its unique market entry needs. To learn more about the Henrico Global Business Gateway, visit henrico.com/international-companies.