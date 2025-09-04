Shake Balekjian was an exceptional woman. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and a pilar of the southern California Armenian-American community for decades. Shake was born in Aleppo, Syria, in 1930, to Artin Kitabjian and Beatrice Matossian, both survivors of the Armenian Genocide. She received her elementary education at a French missionary school and graduated from the American High School for Girls. She then passed the Oxford Cambridge equivalency program, which allowed her to matriculate to the Beirut College for Women. In 1954 after graduation, Shake came to the USA with her younger brother, Dr. Greg Ketabgian, to join her sister Arpene in Chicago. Shake worked during the day and attended classes at Northwestern University at night.

After visiting her uncles in Pasadena Shake decided to move to California. In 1960, Shake met biochemist Garbis Balekjian and they married and settled in Burbank. Coincidentally both Garbis and Shake grew up in Aleppo, and knew many of the same people and places, but only met after coming to Los Angeles—a real life intercontinental love story. They married on December 4, 1960. Their daughter Arpie was born in 1961 and son Gary in 1968. They attended St. Gregory Armenian Church in Pasadena. When St. Gregory needed help with the Sunday school, Shake and Garbis volunteered. Garbis became Superintendent and Shake was his chief assistant, Sunday School teacher and helper. Every Sunday they drove from Burbank to Pasadena with baby Arpie in tow, a real journey before construction of the 134 and 210 freeways. Together they organized many successful Christmas luncheons and Sunday School swim parties. Shake bought many donuts over the years for the kids to enjoy after Communion. She also taught Armenian Saturday School classes. Shake and Arpene enjoyed preparing food for the Ladies Salad bar and church bazaar. Shake was an incredible cook, and she prepared countless meals for family, friends, and fellow churchgoers. Garbis and Shake reprised their roles with the Sunday school over the years in the 1970s and 80s.

After retiring from her 30-year career as an Armenian interpreter for the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Shake joined the St. Gregory’s Ladies Society. She enjoyed the times she spent with the members of the board planning and preparing the monthly luncheons and helping to support the church. Shake was a member of Varteni Otyag of the Daughters of Vartan for over fifty years and held several leadership positions. She generously supported a host of Armenian causes including the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, the St. Nersess Armenian Theological Seminary, AGBU, AMAA and the Western Diocese and its summer Hye Camp for kids. Shake also recorded popular YouTube Armenian cooking videos to pass along traditional recipes to future generations.

Shake was a devoted American-Armenian and Christian who served her people, faith, husband and family. She was a living, breathing angel— or saint— or both. She defeated cancer four times, but she could not defeat the cancer that took her beloved daughter Arpie. With a helmet of hope and shield of faith, she cared for Arpie and Arpie’s young daughter Ariel. And despite her grief, she never lost her faith, her hope and her love of life, family, and friends.

Shake is survived by her son Gary (Janet) Balekjian, three grandchildren, Ariel Kesterke, Albert Balekjian and Karina Balekjian, and great-grandson Ezra Kesterke. Shake was predeceased by her husband Garbis and daughter Arpie. Services will be at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at noon, Old North (red) Church. In lieu of flowers, please direct any kind acts to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 2215 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.