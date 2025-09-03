BEIJING — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his wife Anna Hakobyan, attended the solemn parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The event was attended by heads of state participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, as well as leaders from several other countries — a total of 26.

According to the Armenian government’s press office, high-ranking guests were welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. During the parade, President Xi delivered a speech.

As part of the celebrations, an official reception was hosted by the Chinese President and First Lady in honor of the visiting heads of state and their spouses.

“Humanity once again stands at a crossroads — between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, mutual benefit and zero-sum games,” said the Chinese leader in his address.

He emphasized that “the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable” and that the world’s nations must “eliminate the root causes of war and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies.”

“Comprehensive security can only be ensured if countries treat each other as equals, live in harmony, and support one another,” Xi Jinping added.

The event gathered more than 10,000 participants. A total of 45 traditional and newly formed military units were presented.

The parade showcased advanced missile technologies, tanks, aircraft, and unmanned systems produced in China. In particular, the air force demonstrated several types of new-generation fighter jets.

The parade also featured 14 musical bands, symbolizing the 14 years of the war. At the front were 80 trumpet players, representing the 80th anniversary of the victory.