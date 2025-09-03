BEIJING — On September 2, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with China’s Vice President Han Zheng at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Vice President Han Zheng welcomed Prime Minister Pashinyan’s visit to the People’s Republic of China and his participation in the SCO summit and the parade held in Beijing. He emphasized that the establishment of a strategic partnership between Armenia and China is the result of the Prime Minister’s productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that this step will foster the development and expansion of cooperation across all fields. Han noted that China highly values the establishment of strategic partnership with Armenia, adding that the Prime Minister’s visit holds pivotal significance in this regard.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the invitation and warm reception, stressing that his working visit to China is of great importance for Armenia. He underlined that as a result of this visit, Armenia–China relations have been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, creating new opportunities for deepening and broadening bilateral ties. He also noted that in recent years, cooperation has been advancing in political, economic, and cultural spheres, while people-to-people connections have been strengthening. According to the Prime Minister, the two nations share mutual goodwill, which provides a solid foundation for the further advancement of comprehensive cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of international importance and expressed confidence that Armenia–China cooperation will continue to develop both bilaterally and through multilateral platforms, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.