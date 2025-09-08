WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Council of America (ACA) welcomes the inclusion of three amendments to the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that directly address Armenia’s security needs and hold Azerbaijan accountable for its ongoing aggression.

Representative Gus Bilirakis’ Amendment 311 requires the U.S. Department of Defense to certify that Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps toward recognizing Armenia’s sovereignty. In the absence of such certification, the Pentagon must provide Congress with a detailed assessment of threats to Armenia, identify its defense requirements, and develop a plan for U.S. security assistance. This amendment ensures that Armenia’s security challenges are formally addressed within America’s defense planning framework.

Representative Frank Pallone’s Amendment 1097 strengthens the enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, restricting U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan unless specific conditions are met. These include the release of Armenian prisoners of war, the full withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from sovereign Armenian territory, and enforceable guarantees to protect Armenia’s religious and cultural heritage. By conditioning aid on measurable actions, this amendment curtails Azerbaijan’s unchecked aggression and provides a clear roadmap for accountability.

In the Senate, Senator Adam Schiff has introduced Amendment SA.3333 to the NDAA, which mirrors the House effort by strengthening restrictions on U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan and reinforcing conditions tied to human rights, sovereignty, and regional security. The Schiff amendment also urges the U.S. to press Baku through all available diplomatic channels and to consider imposing Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes and human rights abuses.

The NDAA is Congress’s annual defense policy bill, giving lawmakers the opportunity to introduce amendments on critical national security issues. Provisions adopted in the House or Senate are later reconciled in conference before being sent to the President for signature.

ACA calls on Members of Congress to support Amendments 311 and 1097 in the House, as well as Senator Schiff’s Amendment SA.3333 in the Senate, as part of the NDAA process. These measures reflect America’s moral and strategic imperative: deterring renewed conflict, upholding Armenia’s sovereignty, and demanding accountability for Azerbaijan’s ongoing violations of international law and human rights.