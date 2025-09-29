GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California to honor FOX 11 co-anchor Araksya Karapetyan at the Armenian American Museum Heritage Gala on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Armenian American Museum,” stated Araksya Karapetyan. “This museum represents the hopes, struggles, and triumphs of our people, and it will serve as a bridge connecting generations. To be part of this story is both humbling and inspiring.”

Araksya Karapetyan is an award-winning co-anchor for FOX 11’s Good Day L.A. and a respected voice in journalism. Over her career, she has become a trusted source of news and storytelling, using her platform to share important issues affecting the Armenian American community and beyond. Her authenticity, advocacy, and connection to her roots have made her a beloved figure both on and off screen.

Araksya Karapetyan’s talent and storytelling were recognized with a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award in 2022 for the Human-Interest News Story A Doll Like Me, celebrating her ability to bring powerful human stories to life with compassion, depth, and authenticity. This was Araksya’s second Emmy win. She received an Emmy for anchoring FOX 11’s LIVE coverage of the Space Shuttle Endeavor as it traveled through the streets of Los Angeles in 2012.

“Trying to sum up more than a decade of working with my AMAZING former co-anchor in one or two sentences is like trying to stuff an elephant into a thimble!” stated former co-anchor Tony McEwing. “Araksya is brilliant, bodacious, tenacious, talented, warm and wonderful, gracious but with a wicked sense of humor, a loyal and faithful friend, and easily the best co-anchor in my 42-year career.”

“I’ve had the honor and joy of working alongside Araksya and seeing her grow into one of the most respected broadcast journalists in California,” stated former co-anchor Steve Edwards. “Her intelligence, caring, and intense curiosity underscore everything she does. I’m so proud of her and what she has accomplished as a broadcaster, wife, and mother. On a less serious note, we’ve had more fun and laughs than should be allowed.”

Beyond the newsroom, Araksya has used her platform to support numerous charitable causes and frequently hosts and participates in community galas, cultural events, and educational initiatives, inspiring the next generation of journalists and advocates. Araksya has collaborated with leading organizations including Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), the Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF), the Armenian Film Society, the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), and many more. Her work emphasizes resilience, the importance of cultural history, and the power of storytelling to bring communities together.

Born in Gyumri, Armenia, Araksya’s great-uncle, George Tumanjan (pictured above) brought the family to the United States in 1990. They settled in Palos Verdes Estates. She often speaks of him with deep admiration and credits her success to the opportunities made possible by his courage and foresight. Araksya pursued her higher education at Syracuse University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Broadcast Journalism from the university’s prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“Growing up alongside Araksya, I’ve always admired the quiet fire that drives her, a work ethic rooted in purpose, not ambition,” stated Araksya’s sister Gemma Karapetyan. “She began with nothing but a dream and the grit to pursue it, rising through the ranks of journalism without ever compromising who she is. Her empathy runs deep, her loyalty never wavers, and her authenticity shines through, which is why audiences connect with her. To see the community honor not just her accomplishments but her heart is a profound joy for our family.”

Araksya began her career in media as an intern at KABC-TV in Los Angeles and KFI 640 AM radio in Burbank. She went on to report and anchor for Torrance’s government access channel, CitiCABLE, before taking her first on-air newsroom position at KIDK-TV in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She later reported and hosted at KOIN-TV in Portland, Oregon, before joining FOX 11 in Los Angeles in 2012, where she has become one of the station’s most recognizable anchors.

Araksya Karapetyan has been a dedicated supporter of the Armenian American Museum since its inception. She served as the Master of Ceremonies at the museum’s Inaugural Gala, guiding the historic evening that helped lay the foundation for the landmark cultural and educational center. She has continued to champion the museum by participating in programs such as the Young Professionals Chat, engaging the next generation of leaders in conversations about heritage, identity, and community.

“Araksya has been a true force in bringing the vision of the Armenian American Museum to life,” said Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We’ve had the privilege of collaborating with her over the years and witnessing her growth as an incredible journalist and advocate, whose passion and leadership inspire countless others to support our cultural legacy. Honoring her at this year’s Heritage Gala celebrates the remarkable impact she continues to have on our community.”

The Armenian American Museum Heritage Gala will bring together supporters, community leaders, and dignitaries to celebrate the firm’s achievements and honor outstanding contributions to the Armenian American story.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a world-class educational and cultural institution currently under construction in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District. The museum will feature Permanent and Temporary Exhibitions, an Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience.