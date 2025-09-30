STRASBOURG – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Strasbourg with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty to discuss reforms in the field of human rights, strengthening of democratic institutions, and prospects for enhanced cooperation between Armenia and the Council of Europe.

Prime Minister Pashinyan commended the Commissioner’s work and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the Council of Europe in promoting human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

Commissioner O’Flaherty praised the Armenian Government’s dedication to advancing human rights protection and the consistent measures taken to strengthen democratic governance, stressing that these efforts directly contribute to safeguarding the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens.

The two sides also exchanged views on expanding cooperation, underscoring the importance of maintaining a continuous and constructive dialogue between Armenia and the Council of Europe.