Where there is social media, there is always speed, creativity, and scale. Being a marketing firm / marketer in this fast-paced environment can be quite challenging in terms of producing fresh and original content while also meeting the deadlines and brand voice.

In this dynamic environment of social media management and content creation, generative AI has come out as a game changer for creative processes that go into ideating, developing and optimizing online content.

Instead of asking whether “AI can create content” the question marketers are asking now is “how do we use AI to create better content at scale?”

What Is Generative AI?

Simply put, generative AI is a technology which, true to its name, generates text, images, audios or videos by using machine learning models that are trained to produce content based on prompts. Generative AI can produce content / output, mimicking human creativity, in comparison to older AI tools which just classified or recommended existing data.

Think of tools, such as ChatGPT for text, DALL-E or MidJourney for image generation, and Jasper for marketing campaigns or blogs. These tools have become highly common in the social media landscape and workflow. They not just help in automating labor-heavy tasks but also help in developing new creative formats.

The Four-Stage Revolution in Content Creation

AI-powered content creation is much more than a single application; it is revolutionizing each segment of content creation-

Ideation & Planning

Perhaps, the hardest thing for marketers is to generate unique content ideas within a specific deadline. Generative AI can clear away creative barriers by looking at ongoing conversations, trending topics, and new viral formats in real-time. Think of it as a ‘Trendsetter Radar’ that outlines campaign directions as soon as a topic begins to go viral.

Asset Creation

Once the marketers have the ideas, the AI then starts working on generating posts, creating visual content, writing captions and even short-form video generation. What usually took hours of conversations between copywriters, designers, and editors can now be conceptualized and implemented in minutes.

Post-Production Polish

Quality content isn’t just created; it is edited, refined, and packaged. Generative AI can do work ranging from proofreading and background removal, to subtitle generation and video editing. Human intervention will always be required for creative and editorial decisions, but generative AI can at least remove the tedious, boring and mechanical part of it.

Optimization and Personalization

Lastly, AI can always optimize and enhance the content produced, even after publication. In addition to this, it can analyze data and performance to create strategies for post scheduling and customizing content according to various personas of online audiences as well as social media platforms.

Ethical Guidelines and Best Practices for Responsible Use

The power of generative AI comes with a responsibility to cultivate a sustainable outcome. No matter how convenient and profitable these tools become, marketers still have the responsibility to maintain the trust of their clients and credibility of their content. Here are a few best practices to aid in this process:

Human Involvement: Always remember to keep people in the loop. AI can create drafts and optimize content; however, judgement and tone should always be decided by an individual instead of a machine.

All AI-generated content should be fact checked on the go in order to catch any inaccuracies and avoid the spread of misinformation.

Transparency: This is not the case for every piece of content you produce using AI, but where applicable to your audience, be transparent that you are using AI to help guide you, and / or to produce content.

Data and Privacy. Always protect your customer's privacy; refrain from inputting any sensitive / private information of your client into third-party systems.

Always protect your customer’s privacy; refrain from inputting any sensitive / private information of your client into third-party systems. Bias Awareness: Review AI outputs for stereotypes or unintended bias to ensure inclusive communication.

Real-World Use Cases and Success Stories

A lot of brands and companies are embracing generative AI in different, creative ways. A few of the real-world cases are as follows-

Oxa, a developer of software for autonomous vehicles, uses Gemini to build campaign templates for metrics reporting, write social posts in order to make marketing processes more efficient, create job descriptions, and proofread content across all teams.

Three Fold Noodles + Dumpling drafts social media posts with Gemini in Docs to stay active online without compromising on quality time in the kitchen.

Sprinklr built Sprinklr AI+ into its unified customer experience management platform, giving brands gen AI capabilities for customer service, insights, social media management, and marketing that have enterprise-grade governance, security, and data privacy built-in.

The American Cornhole League uses Gemini in Drive to select clips and write social media captions for its broadcast footage, turning an hours' long task into a single prompt.

Augment is building an AI personal assistant that offers enhanced note-taking and collects information across your apps, including calendar, email, texts, and social media, so users can more quickly and easily find personal information and keep their lives organized.

is building an AI personal assistant that offers enhanced note-taking and collects information across your apps, including calendar, email, texts, and social media, so users can more quickly and easily find personal information and keep their lives organized. Salesforce launched Einstein GPT, a generative AI for client relationship management that automates content generation for email marketing, personalized social media posts, and marketing campaigns.

The Future of Generative AI in Social Media Marketing

Generative AI is only going to get better. It’ll be more integrated with analytics and will soon be able to predict performance even before the generated content gets launched. Personalization will become a highly specific aspect of content generation with a near one-to-one experience for users.

But that is not even the most significant part. The value doesn’t come from integrating generative AI into content creation and social media management to make it fully autonomous. Instead, it comes from developing a partnership with AI, letting it handle the scale and efficiency while you are in charge of the vision, creativity, and ethics. Marketers who understand how to maintain the balance, will get the best of both worlds and be the ones to usher in the next chapter of digital storytelling.

The Takeaway

Generative AI is not here to replace social media marketers, it’s here to empower them. This technology enables social media marketers to move away from repetitive tasks which in return increases their productivity and amplifies better outcomes, becoming a true partner in enhancing creativity. Successful marketers will not only learn how to use AI tools, but more importantly will figure out how to partner and collaborate with AI; combining human strategy with machine intelligence to develop campaigns that are effective, authentic and ready for the future.

Author(s): Ronit Sharma, Anmol Bali

Ronit Sharma is an accomplished business research and competitive intelligence professional with over eight years of experience in the market research industry. As a team leader at Roots Analysis, he has authored numerous multidisciplinary market research reports, and led the efforts on several bespoken consulting assignments, providing valuable insights into the latest innovations across different industries. Ronit’s exceptional analytical skills and strategic thinking in the field is driving force behind firm’s intellectual capital, empowering clients to make informed decisions in the dynamic landscape. With a passion for staying at the forefront of industry advancements, Ronit specializes in identifying emerging opportunities for various stakeholders, leveraging his deep understanding of market trends and technological developments.

Anmol Bali is a content writer at Roots Analysis, specializing in creating comprehensive market report descriptions and articles across sectors. With extensive experience in content writing, she transforms complex data into clear and easy-to-interpret information. Passionate about research writing and communication, she contributes significantly to the firm’s content and marketing departments.