YEREVAN — The Armenia–U.S. joint military exercise Eagle Partner 2025 began today in Armenia as part of preparations for participation in international peacekeeping missions. The exercise will run until August 20.

The opening ceremony was attended by First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan; U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien; senior military officials; and invited guests.

According to the Ministry of Defense, participants include personnel from the Armenian Armed Forces Peacekeeping Brigade, the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard.

The exercise focuses on preparing for and carrying out peacekeeping tasks, with special emphasis on medical evacuation procedures.

“The goal of the exercise is to enhance the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions, exchange best practices in command and tactical communications, and improve the readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping units,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

As part of the exercise, between July 16 and August 7, the United States transported 10 units of high-mobility military equipment — including eight armored ambulances and two armored combat vehicles — from the U.S. Army base in Dülmen, Germany, to the Armenian military base in Zar.

The Eagle Partner exercise is being held in Armenia for the third consecutive year.