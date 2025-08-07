WASHINGTON, DC– The meeting organized by U.S. President Donald Trump with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected to conclude with the signing of a peace agreement that includes exclusive U.S. rights over a strategic transit corridor through the South Caucasus, Reuters reports, citing its sources.

According to unnamed U.S. officials speaking to Reuters, the White House anticipates a framework agreement that establishes a “clear path to peace” and resolves the long-discussed issue of a transit route.

“Azerbaijan has requested a road corridor through Armenian territory to connect to Nakhichevan,” the U.S. officials said.

Reuters details that under the section of the agreement expected to be signed Friday—negotiated in detail—Armenia plans to grant the United States exclusive long-term rights to develop the transit corridor. The exact duration of the agreement remains unspecified, but the corridor will be called the ‘Trump Road: For International Peace and Prosperity’ and will be known by the acronym TRIPP, according to the officials.

“The road will operate in accordance with Armenian legislation, and the United States will sublease the land to a joint venture for infrastructure and management purposes,” Reuters reports. It is unclear what specific joint venture is being referred to.

“This commercial initiative will open up the region and help prevent future military conflicts,” one U.S. official noted.

Officials also stated that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign additional documents requiring the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Reuters claims that progress on this issue began in March, when U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited the region. According to the agency, members of Witkoff’s team have since visited the South Caucasus several times to facilitate the signing of the agreement.

U.S. officials are hopeful that progress toward peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan could also spur negotiations for Azerbaijan to join the Abraham Accords, which the Trump administration views as a priority and a tool for deepening economic and defense cooperation.