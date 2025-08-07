WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has called on the United States to intensify diplomatic efforts with Israel to protect Christian communities in the Holy Land amid rising violence and legal threats.

In a letter to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, the Senator expressed concern over escalating settler attacks, discriminatory tax pressures, and proposed legislation that could strip churches of key property rights.

Among the institutions under threat is the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which faces foreclosure proceedings by the Jerusalem municipality — an alarming development for Armenia, which maintains a centuries-old Christian presence in the city. Van Hollen warned that these actions violate long-standing agreements and endanger the viability of Christian institutions.

“I write in the wake of yet another disturbing wave of settler violence to express my appreciation for your recent efforts to defend and elevate the concerns of Christian communities in the Holy Land. In July 2024, I met with church leaders and representatives of Christian communities in Jerusalem, including the Greek Orthodox, Latin, and Armenian Patriarchates; the Custody of the Holy Land; and the Anglican and Lutheran Churches. They described growing challenges facing their churches and local Christian communities, many of which are reflected in the examples below. It is deeply disappointing that these issues remain unresolved,” Senator Van Hollen wrote..

He also condemned recent settler violence in Christian towns like Taybeh and urged the U.S. to hold perpetrators accountable. The Senator emphasized that protecting Christian heritage in Jerusalem is vital not just for religious freedom but also as a measure of democratic values in Israel and across the region.

A copy of the letter is available here