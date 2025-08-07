TURKMENBASHI – During a working visit to Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited a historic Armenian church.

The church was consecrated in 1905; however, in the early 1920s, Soviet authorities dismantled its dome and later converted the building into an industrial facility. In recent years, Turkmen authorities have taken certain steps toward preserving the church and improving the surrounding area. They have also expressed willingness to fully restore the Armenian church.

The President’s working visit to Turkmenistan has now concluded.