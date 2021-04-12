Author
MOSCOW — Armenia’s team took third place in the medal standings at the European Weightlifting Championships, which was held in Moscow from April 3rd to 11th.

Armenian weightlifters won  2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals. Ukrainian team placed first (4-1-1), followed by the Bulgarian team (3-3-1). Armenia’s men team took home the highest number of medals, winning seven in total.

Karen Avagyan won gold medal in the 89kg category with a combined weight of 375kg (175/200), Georgian Revaz Davitadze won silver with 374kg (171/203) and Armenia’s Andranik Karapetyan won bronze medal after lifting 365kg (170/195).

Samvel Gasparyan won gold medal in 102kg category with combined weight of 390 kg (176/214), Arsen Martirosyan won silver with total lift of 380kg (171/209) and Azerbaijans Dads Dadashbeyli won bronze 379kg (177/202).

Gor Minasyan won Silver medal in +109kg category with total lift of 464kg (216/248) and Varazdat Lalayan bronze medal with total lift of 445kg (205/240). Hakop Mkrtchyan won bronze medal in 96kg category with a total lift of 372kg (160/212).

In women’s 81kg category Armenia’s Liana Gyurjyan won Bronze medal with acombined lift of 227kg (98/129).

Simon Martirosyan, multiple world record holder and one of the strongest prospects for Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, suffered a shock defeat in the men’s 109 kilograms. Had Martirosyan won, Armenia rather than Ukraine would be favorites to finish top of the medals table.

