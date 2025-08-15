MOSCOW — Russia supports Armenia’s participation in plans to create a so-called “Trump Route” transport corridor with Azerbaijan, if Yerevan considers it necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated. He added that Armenia is a strategic ally of Russia, and “if they believe the signed declaration provides greater security guarantees, then that’s a good thing, because we also support peace processes in the South Caucasus. This fully aligns with our interests.”

At the same time, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister noted that there are certain issues Moscow needs to clarify with the parties.

“Some nuances relate to Russia’s interests in the South Caucasus, primarily from the perspective of developing railway connections,” he said, adding: “If solutions have been found to these matters, then it’s necessary to move on to the stage of technical and economic justifications, calculations, and consideration of the economic components of these projects, as well as to work on unblocking transport routes. But this will require trilateral efforts within the framework of the cooperation we have had and continue to have with Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The Moscow representative also warned that “the involvement of any external players from outside the region would disrupt the geopolitical balance, which would have negative consequences.”

When asked whether this issue had been discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Overchuk replied, “We have spoken about it with everyone,” including with Iran.

He noted that he would arrive in Yerevan next week, partly to discuss these issues. Overchuk explained that the visit had been planned in advance because “a decision appeared in the Armenian government’s legal acts which, in our view, contradicts the Eurasian Economic Union’s regulations.”

“We agreed with the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister to meet with experts and thoroughly discuss all our concerns,” Overchuk said, adding that the Azerbaijani side is also expected to visit Russia next week.

“If we are talking about restoring railways and improving transport links, then in this case it is better to hold the discussion with all three parties together,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.