BRUSSELS — The European Union’s monitoring mission in Armenia will continue its activities, and any potential changes to its mandate will be discussed between Yerevan and Brussels.

This was reported to Report’s European bureau by Anita Hipper, the EU’s Chief Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“The mission’s mandate is to monitor and report on the situation on the Armenian side of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border,” Hipper said.

She added that the European Union welcomes the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and urges both sides to sign and ratify it as soon as possible.

On August 8, Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed the text of a peace agreement in Washington.

According to Article 7 of the agreement: “The Parties shall not deploy any third-party forces along their joint border. Until the delimitation of their mutual border and the subsequent demarcation, the Parties shall implement coordinated security and confidence-building measures, including in the military sphere, in order to ensure safety and stability in border areas.”