YEREVAN — Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Davit Khudatyan, responded to the statement made by Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, who claimed that the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” would strengthen economic cooperation between Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Khudatyan addressed the issue in response to a question from Armenpress.

Question: Mr. Khudatyan, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kars–Dilucu railway line, Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure stated that the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” would enhance economic cooperation between Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. How do you comment on this statement?

Answer: In the Republic of Armenia, only infrastructure projects that are proposed, adopted, or approved by the Government of Armenia can be implemented. Examples include the North–South project, the Crossroads of Peace, and the TRIPP program. No infrastructure under any other name that does not meet this criterion will operate within Armenia’s territory.

As for economic cooperation between Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia is both ready and interested. The transportation component of such cooperation is reflected precisely in the Crossroads of Peace initiative, from which the TRIPP program also stems — the “Trump Initiative for International Peace and Prosperity.”

We are actively preparing to launch this program and to open road connections with Azerbaijan in line with the Declaration adopted in Washington on August 8, signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, and the President of the United States. I should also note that we have publicly expressed readiness to reopen the Gyumri–Kars railway connection between Armenia and Turkey, which will further strengthen regional connectivity.