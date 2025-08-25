72kg GR – Gaspar Terteryan (ARM)
SOFIA — Greco-Roman wrestler Gaspar Terteryan (72 kg) has won a gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships taking place in Bulgaria. In the final, the Armenian athlete defeated Uzbekistan’s representative, Asian champion Ahmad Kodirov.

Terteryan began the tournament with a 6:2 victory over an Azerbaijani opponent, followed by a 3:1 win against the reigning U20 Asian champion from Kazakhstan. In the quarterfinals, he overcame a Bulgarian wrestler, and in the semifinals, he secured a 5:1 victory against Greece’s representative to advance to the final.

Another Armenian representative, Alex Margaryan, has also reached the final of the U20 World Championships and will compete for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, on the previous day, Armenia’s Yurik Mkhitaryan (60 kg) earned a silver medal for the team.

 

 

