YEREVAN — On August 1, Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, delivered opening remarks at the presentation of the second CyberTech cybersecurity project sprint held at the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, as part of the National Cybersecurity Capacity Development educational program.

Minister Hayrapetyan emphasized the growing importance of cybersecurity, noting that Armenia’s position in the Global Cybersecurity Index reflects the urgent need for rapid and effective actions to prevent cyber threats and manage cyber incidents. While substantial efforts are already being made through the collaboration of both public and private sectors, Hayrapetyan acknowledged that much work remains to be done.

He stressed the value of initiatives like this sprint, calling them strategic investments in the development of human capital in the field of cybersecurity.

The event also featured welcoming remarks by Bekor Papazyan, Director of Development at TUMO, and Tom Landes, Coordinator for the Peaceful and Inclusive Societies program at the Armenian office of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

During the presentation, 10 student teams showcased their cybersecurity projects. A professional jury selected two of the best projects for further funding and development.

The National Cybersecurity Capacity Development educational program is being implemented by TUMO Labs, with co-financing from the Armenian Information Systems Agency and GIZ. The program’s primary goal is to enrich cybersecurity education in Armenia and create new career paths for young professionals.