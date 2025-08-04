Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — As part of preparations for participation in international peacekeeping missions, the Armenian-American joint military exercise “EAGLE PARTNER–2025” will be held in the Republic of Armenia from August 12 to 20, according to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.

The exercise will involvervice members from the Armenian Armed Forces Peacekeeping Brigade, the United States Army Europe and Africa Command, and the Kansas National Guard.

The exercise focuses on preparing for and executing peacekeeping tasks, with particular emphasis on medical evacuation procedures.

The main objectives are to enhance the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping mission, facilitate the exchange of best practices in command and tactical communication and strengthen the readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping units

As part of their peacekeeping mission training, units preparing for international deployments regularly take part in joint military exercises and training sessions with partner nations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

“Under No Circumstances Artsakh Can Become a Part of Azerbaijan” – Armenia MFA Spokesperson

YEREVAN — Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan commented on the question…

Schools in Armenia to Reopen on September 15

YEREVAN — Schools in Armenia that have remained closed due to the…

Turkish-Armenian Normalization Seen Unlikely After Erdogan Reelection

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan is unlikely to kick-start Turkey’s…

Axios: White House Directed Block of Armenian Genocide Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC — Many were perplexed and outraged when, right after clashing…