YEREVAN — As part of preparations for participation in international peacekeeping missions, the Armenian-American joint military exercise “EAGLE PARTNER–2025” will be held in the Republic of Armenia from August 12 to 20, according to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.

The exercise will involvervice members from the Armenian Armed Forces Peacekeeping Brigade, the United States Army Europe and Africa Command, and the Kansas National Guard.

The exercise focuses on preparing for and executing peacekeeping tasks, with particular emphasis on medical evacuation procedures.

The main objectives are to enhance the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping mission, facilitate the exchange of best practices in command and tactical communication and strengthen the readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping units

As part of their peacekeeping mission training, units preparing for international deployments regularly take part in joint military exercises and training sessions with partner nations.