YERVAN — A solo concert by global pop star Jennifer Lopez was held in Yerevan at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Sunday.

Lopez captivated the Yerevan audience with a mix of her classic hits and new tracks from her latest album, all accompanied by choreographed performances and special light and sound effects.

Among the thousands of attendees, approximately 15,000 fans traveled to Armenia from various countries specifically to attend the event. In total, the concert drew a crowd of over 30,000 people.

The concert was organized by Doping Space company with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport. The organizers provided free tickets to individuals with special needs, ensuring their full participation in this exceptional event.

Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Armenia was more than just a musical performance — it was an opportunity to showcase Armenia as a vibrant platform for contemporary cultural life.

The event aligned perfectly with the key objectives of Armenia’s 2023–2027 Cultural Development Strategy:

– Promoting international recognition of the country

– Armenia’s position as a creator and bearer of global cultural values

In this context, Lopez’s concert also served as a significant boost for the development of cultural tourism, demonstrating that Armenia is ready to host the world’s biggest stars.

The concert was part of her global “UP ALL NIGHT” tour.