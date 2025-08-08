BEIRUT — Haigazian University published the first book of Haigazian Armenological Review for the year 2025, namely book 45/1.

In its 484 pages, alongside the editorial on “Applied Armenology,” the book hosts a number of research papers pertaining to arts and crafts, literary criticism, linguistics, history, the Armenian Genocide, as well as four unpublished documents, four briefings, the short biographies of the contributing scholars to this book.

Launched in 1970, the Haigazian Armenological Review is published by the Armenian Department of Haigazian University. As of 2022 this annual publication is being published semiannually.

Below is the content of the current book.

Armen Bedrossian, The Toponyms of the Plain of Ararat and the Surrounding Mountains

Jakob Breu, Vienna Armenians in the War of the Holy League (1683–1699)

Antranik Dakessian, Mustafa Farroukh, One of the Most Renowned Lebanese Painters of the First Half of the 20th Century, and the Armenians

Deacon Sevan Deyirmenjian, 34 Letters Exchanged between Archbishop Mesrob Neshanian and Theotig (1925-1928)

Seda Galstyan, The Acquisitions of the History Museum of Armenia During the ThIrd Republic (1991-2024)

Vatche Ghazarian, Minutes of the Fourth Session of the Armenian National Conference in Paris, in 1920

Vachagan Grigoryan, Thadevos Donoyan: A World that Enlarges the Limits of Existence (II)

Anna Kazaryan, The Eye Witness Account of Shushanik Dikranian on the First Armenian Caravan Exiled from Her Native City of Erzerum

Zakar Keshishian, Jirayr Shahrimanian and Mamigon Antreassian: Two Young Armenian Composers of Children’s Choir Songs

Mane Kharatian, Armenian Rock Music, Part B – Rock Music in Armenia

Gayane Makhmourian, Assessing an Independent Republic of Armenia at the End of WWI by French, British and American Politicians

Robert Megerdichian, Armenian Museums in the United States and Notable Armenian Sculptors

Armine Melkonyan & Hasmik Iritsyan, A Recently Discovered Dictionary of Provincial Words (1874-1888) by Ghevond Vardapet P‘irghamemian

Zaven Messerlian, The Unrealized Plan of a Memorial Album Dedicated to the Armenian Genocide and the Case of Documentary Films and Pictures of the Genocide

Elina Mirzoyan, The Armenian Genocide, Shadakh Region. The Memoir of Serop Kosian

Karine Rafaelyan, Literature, Bisected by War (An Overview of the Poetry of Nané [Nelly Nazarian])

Vera Sahakian, Chronology of Abri Village in the Bulanik District of Mush (Based on Ottoman Reports Ottoman Reports and Armenian Sources)

Robert Tatoyan, British Diplomacy and Issues Related to the Number of the Ethnic Composition of Western Armenia between 1878 and 1882, in the Context of the Armenian Question

Mushegh Tonoyan, The Impact of Armenian Soap Operas on the Young

Nvard Vardanyan & Anahit Khechoyan, Reflections of the 2020 Artsakh War in Certain Manifestations of Internet Folklore