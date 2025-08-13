TEHRAN — On August 12–13, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan visited the Islamic Republic of Iran, where he held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi, Advisor to the Supreme Leader and Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharazi, Advisor on International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati, and the Iranian President’s Advisor for Political Affairs Mehdi Sanaei, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the statement, during the meetings Vahan Kostanyan emphasized Armenia’s appreciation for Iran’s consistent and public position on the need to unconditionally respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of Armenia’s borders. He reaffirmed that Armenia, in turn, takes into account Iran’s vital interests.

The Deputy Foreign Minister expressed high regard for Iran’s congratulations and support regarding the initialing of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the recent progress aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries and establishing peace in the region.

Referring to the joint declaration signed in Washington on August 8 by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States, Kostanyan stressed that the process of unblocking the region’s economic infrastructure will take place within the framework of full respect for the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity of the countries, in accordance with the letter and spirit of the aforementioned declaration.

In a constructive atmosphere, the sides exchanged views on the positions of Armenia and Iran regarding the process and agreed to maintain ongoing dialogue. The meetings also touched upon upcoming planned high-level engagements.