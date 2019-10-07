Author
YEREVAN — Armenian-American reality-television star Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian have baptized their children in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin today in the morning, Father Vahram Melikyan, Director of the Information department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told in a statement.

After being met by a throng of star gazers and paparazzi upon their arrival in Yerevan, Kim Kardashian, accompanied by her older sister, Kourtney, and their children sneaked off to a private baptism ceremony at the cathedral of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, according to the church. “No special ceremony has taken place. Like all other families, they were registered in advance and came here as scheduled,” according to Father Melikyan.

Kardashian and her musician husband, Kanye West, have four children. In 2015, Kardashian baptized her eldest daughter, North, in the Armenian Apostolic Church in Jerusalem.

Kardashian, who often states her pride in being of Armenian descent, is in Yerevan to participate in the World Conference on Information Technologies, where she will be a special keynote speaker and panelist.

WCIT 2019 conference is taking place in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 through 9, 2019.

