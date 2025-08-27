Up next
YEREVAN — Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché, COL Crowe, bid farewell to another contingent of the Armenian Peacekeeping Brigade deploying to Kosovo in support of NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission, the U.S. Embassy said in a Facebook post.

Since 2004, Armenia has been a steadfast troop-contributing nation to KFOR, demonstrating its commitment to peace and stability in the region. Armenia remains one of the largest non-NATO contributors to KFOR, surpassing several NATO and EU member states.

This sustained dedication highlights Armenia’s role as a reliable partner in regional security operations and its willingness to work alongside Allied forces.

The U.S. Embassy said it is proud to support Armenia’s contributions to KFOR, which align with the shared goals of strengthening coalitions and fostering a strong security partnership with Armenia in the Caucasus region.

