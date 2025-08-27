Author
YEREVAN — By decree of Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Narek Mkrtchyan has been appointed as Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States.

The decree states:
“Based on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 13, Part 3 and Article 14 of the Law on Diplomatic Service, Narek Mkrtchyan is hereby appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America (with residence in Washington, D.C.).”

By another presidential decree, Lilit Makunts has been recalled from her position as Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

It should be noted that in a separate decree, President Khachaturyan had earlier relieved Narek Mkrtchyan of his duties as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

 

