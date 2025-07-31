YEREVAN — The Armenian government has officially confirmed that global superstar Jennifer Lopez (JLo) will perform in Armenia in 2025 as part of the “World Star Armenia Tour” music project, replacing the previously announced Snoop Dogg.

The decision was finalized following amendments to Government Decision No. 1365-N, originally adopted on August 11, 2023. The revisions reflect the updated timeline, artist, and logistical arrangements for the concert, which will now take place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan in 2025.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports (MoESCS), the project was initially delayed due to the regional crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023 and the resulting psychological state of displaced Armenian citizens. As a result, organizers were unable to proceed with the concert as originally scheduled.

In close coordination with the implementing organization Doping Space LLC, the ministry negotiated the new plan, which now features Jennifer Lopez as the headline performer. A binding agreement between the artist’s representatives and the organizing company has already been signed and submitted to the ministry.

The Armenian government allocated 2.318 billion AMD (approximately $6 million, including VAT) for the implementation of the program in 2023. This budget will not be increased, and all costs related to organizing the event with the new artist will be covered within the originally allocated funds.

The concert is part of a broader government effort to position Armenia as a hub for international cultural events and boost the country’s visibility on the global stage. The project also aligns with Armenia’s 2023–2027 Cultural Strategy, aiming to increase the nation’s cultural tourism potential and international recognition.

The Ministry emphasized that the planning and procurement processes, due to the scale and uniqueness of the event, are being conducted under a streamlined legal framework that allows single-source procurement, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to the evolving requirements of international entertainment logistics.

After the concert, the organizing company is required to submit both financial and content-related reports within 60 days, including documentation of expenses and performance metrics such as attendance, press coverage, and multimedia content.

Jennifer Lopez’s performance is expected to be one of the biggest musical events ever hosted in Armenia, marking a significant milestone in the country’s cultural diplomacy and international outreach.