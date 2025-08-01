GORIS — During his regional visit to Syunik Province, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan toured the communities of Nerkin Khndzoresk, Tegh, and Kornidzor. The President engaged with local residents, inquiring about recent initiatives implemented to address pressing issues in the region and responded to concerns raised by the public.

As part of his visit, President Khachaturyan paid tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Nagorno-Karabakh wars by laying flowers at memorials in Tegh and Kornidzor.

The President also visited a local military unit, where he reviewed the living conditions of the servicemembers and the overall state of the facility. In recognition of exemplary service, he awarded several soldiers who had demonstrated high levels of preparedness and dedication.

Additionally, President Khachaturyan visited the town of Goris, accompanied by Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan and Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan. He toured the city to observe completed urban improvement projects and was briefed on upcoming development programs supported by the Armenian government.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan Visits Meghri Border Checkpoint

As part of his working visit to Syunik Province, President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Meghri border checkpoint on the Armenian-Iranian border.

During the visit, the President was briefed on the operations of the customs terminal and toured the ongoing construction and modernization works aimed at enhancing the site’s functionality.

The Meghri checkpoint is a key component of Armenia’s southern corridor, and the upgrades are expected to significantly boost its operational capacity and facilitate more efficient cross-border movement.

President Khachaturyan highlighted the checkpoint’s strategic importance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening border infrastructure and management in accordance with international standards.