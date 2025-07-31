YEREVAN — The Government of Armenia has approved the allocation of 93 million AMD from its reserve fund for the purchase and transfer of the manuscript “Commentary on the Seven Catholic Epistles” by Sarkis Shnorhali, one of the most prominent figures of 12th-century Armenia. The manuscript will be transferred to the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran).

According to the government decision adopted during today’s Cabinet session, the manuscript — dating back to the 13th century — was recently placed on auction by INLIBRIS Gilhofer Nfg, an Austrian company specializing in rare and antique books and manuscripts. The work holds exceptional value, as it is considered the first independent Armenian commentary on the Catholic Epistles of the New Testament.

One leaf of the manuscript had previously been discovered and preserved at Matenadaran, making the acquisition of the complete manuscript both scientifically important and symbolically significant in terms of reuniting dispersed Armenian heritage from around the world.

Following months-long negotiations, the initial price of the manuscript was reduced to €200,000 (approx. 93 million AMD). This price reduction was made possible in part due to the willingness of the current owners to see the manuscript returned to its cultural homeland.

Matenadaran has also launched a scholarly project to compile a critical edition of the text, and the acquisition of the full manuscript is expected to greatly contribute to the comprehensiveness of ongoing academic research in Armenian theology, history, and literature.