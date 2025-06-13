YEREVAN — Zaruhi Aznavouryan has been appointed Acting Executive Director of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund.

Zaruhi Aznauryan joined Hayastan All Armenian Fund team in 2019 as a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist. Since 2023 she has been holding the position of Head of Programs and External Relations Department.

During her professional activities at the Fund, she has drawn up and implemented a range of vital programs aiming at proportional and sustainable development of border communities.

Prior to joining the Fund Zaruhi has worked as a Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Coordinator at the Armenian Representative Office of Save the Children international organization. During her professional career she has conducted several research and studies in different spheres.

Zaruhi holds MA degree in Applied Sociology from Yerevan State University, Faculty of Sociology.

Married, has two sons.