Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Zaruhi Aznavouryan has been appointed Acting Executive Director of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund.

Zaruhi Aznauryan joined Hayastan All Armenian Fund team in 2019 as a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist. Since 2023 she has been holding the position of Head of Programs and External Relations Department.
During her professional activities at the Fund, she has drawn up and implemented a range of vital programs aiming at proportional and sustainable development of border communities.

Prior to joining the Fund Zaruhi has worked as a Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Coordinator at the Armenian Representative Office of Save the Children international organization. During her professional career she has conducted several research and studies in different spheres.
Zaruhi holds MA degree in Applied Sociology from Yerevan State University, Faculty of Sociology.

Married, has two sons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Elects New Parliament – Preliminary Results

Party Votes For Percent REPUBLICAN PARTY OF ARMENIA 59,059 4.70% CITIZEN’S DECISION…

Bringing the Elixir of Life to Karvachar

Karvachar, a town that had no running water is where Armenia Fund…

Glendale City Residents Express Strong Support for Armenian American Museum and Proposed Central Park Design

GLENDALE — Over 300 Glendale residents attended two community meetings held by…

Ahmet Davutoglu: ‘Karabakh Liberation’ Top Priority for Turkey

GABALA, AZERBAIJAN — Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu reaffirmed Turkey’s unconditional support for…