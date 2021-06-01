ROME — After weeks of speculation surrounding his future, Henrikh Mkhitaryan officially extended his contract with AS Roma today. Despite the rumors that Mkhitaryan wasn’t interested in working with his former manager José Mourinho due to their tense relationship at Manchester United, the Armenian attacking midfielder reportedly talked with Mourinho recently to patch things up and get a better sense of his potential role under The Special One. With those conversations going well, Mkhitaryan is now set to continue plying his wares at the Stadio Olimpico for one more year.

According to Roma’s official website Mkhitaryan has extending his contract until 30 June 2022.

Mkhitaryan, 32, joined the Giallorossi in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to make 73 appearances for the club in all competitions – scoring 23 goals.

“Over the last two years at Roma I’ve fallen in love, both with the club and the city, thanks in large part to the incredible passion of the fans,” Mkhitaryan said.

“The club’s ambitions are very high and I am proud to have the chance to play my part as we take on all the challenges that await us next season. Daje Roma!”

The Armenia international scored 14 goals over the course of the 2020-21 campaign, providing a further 13 assists.

“We are very pleased that Henrikh has decided to continue his adventure with Roma,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager.

“As he has already shown with his performances on the pitch, his quality will be very important in helping the team reach their targets next season.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shown himself to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Serie A He is the first Roma player to break the ten goals, ten assists barrier since Mohamed Salah in the 2016-2017 season.