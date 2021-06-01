Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ROME — After weeks of speculation surrounding his future, Henrikh Mkhitaryan officially extended his contract with AS Roma today. Despite the rumors that Mkhitaryan wasn’t interested in working with his former manager José Mourinho due to their tense relationship at Manchester United, the Armenian attacking midfielder reportedly talked with Mourinho recently to patch things up and get a better sense of his potential role under The Special One. With those conversations going well, Mkhitaryan is now set to continue plying his wares at the Stadio Olimpico for one more year.

According to  Roma’s official website  Mkhitaryan has extending his contract until 30 June 2022.

Mkhitaryan, 32, joined the Giallorossi in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to make 73 appearances for the club in all competitions – scoring 23 goals.

“Over the last two years at Roma I’ve fallen in love, both with the club and the city, thanks in large part to the incredible passion of the fans,” Mkhitaryan said.

“The club’s ambitions are very high and I am proud to have the chance to play my part as we take on all the challenges that await us next season. Daje Roma!”

The Armenia international scored 14 goals over the course of the 2020-21 campaign, providing a further 13 assists.

“We are very pleased that Henrikh has decided to continue his adventure with Roma,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager.

“As he has already shown with his performances on the pitch, his quality will be very important in helping the team reach their targets next season.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shown himself to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Serie A He is the  first Roma player to break the ten goals, ten assists barrier since Mohamed Salah in the 2016-2017 season.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ACA Urges Governor Newsom To Reconsider Sassounian Parole

The Armenian Council of America sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom…

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Royce Calls for Change in U.S. Policy on Nagorno Karabakh

By Danielle Saroyan WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman…

Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan Meet in New York

NEW YORK — On September 25th Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian,…

PM Pashinian Resigns Ahead Of Expected Snap Parliamentary Elections

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced his resignation late on…