Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian
Author
YEREVAN — Former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan has been arrested. He is accused of multiple counts of money laundering, abuse of official authority, and illegal involvement in entrepreneurial activity, Marina Ohanjanyan, spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Committee, told Azatutyun (RFE/RL’s Armenian Service).

The agency declined to provide further details, including the specific criminal case under which Abrahamyan is being prosecuted, but promised to release additional information later.

According to Azatutyun sources, the Anti-Corruption investigator is expected to file a motion for Abrahamyan’s pre-trial detention.

When asked whether the current case is connected to the 2018 criminal case launched against him, the Prosecutor’s Office did not provide a verbal response and instead requested that the inquiry be submitted in writing.

