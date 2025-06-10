Author
CLEVELAND, OH – On June 6, Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States, attended the inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Cleveland, Ohio.

The event was attended by representatives from the Ohio state and Cleveland city governments, Oscar Tatosian, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Chicago, members of the honorary consular corps in Cleveland, and members of the Armenian community.

In her remarks, Ambassador Makunts congratulated Sergey Edilyan, the newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Ohio, and expressed hope that the opening of the consulate would further enhance Armenia–U.S. relations and strengthen ties between the Armenian community and the Armenian Embassy in the United States.

Remarks were also delivered by Sergey Edilyan, Tobias Engel — Representative of the Governor and Manager of International Affairs at the Strategic Investments Division — and Jaden R. Baxter, Special Assistant to the Mayor of Cleveland.

The ceremony concluded with a traditional Armenian dance and a performance of works by Arno Babajanian, presented by an Armenian pianist.

 

