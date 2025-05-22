LONDON — On the evening of May 17, 2025, the walls of London’s St Cuthbert’s Church echoed with the vibrant, timeless spirit of Antonio Vivaldi, as the Klingen Chamber Orchestra and Choir presented Vivaldi Forever—a spectacular tribute to the Baroque master. Conducted by the distinguished Maestro Sipan Olah, the concert brought together an impressive lineup of Armenian, British, and international musicians, offering an homage to the composer known as the “Red Priest.”

Antonio Vivaldi, whose distinctive red hair and clerical training earned him that nickname, was one of the most influential figures of the Baroque era. With over 500 concertos, dozens of operas, and a treasure trove of sacred choral works, Vivaldi’s legacy is nothing short of monumental. Though he died in relative obscurity in 1741, his rediscovery in the 20th century rekindled appreciation for his inventive genius—a flame that burned brightly in this unforgettable performance.

The evening opened with Gloria, one of Vivaldi’s most uplifting sacred compositions. Originally written for the girls of the Ospedale della Pietà in Venice, the piece was brought to life with radiant clarity under maestro Olah’s direction. The Klingen Choir delivered rich harmonies and polished vocal lines, while trumpet soloist Veronica Ayrumyan and harpsichordist Maria Palazian added a vibrant edge to the joyful soundscape.

A dramatic change in tone came with an aria from Vivaldi’s lesser-known opera Il Tigrane (1724), based on the Armenian king Tigran II. Soprano Isabella Karaoghlanian gave a powerful portrayal of Queen Cleopatra in “Squarciami pure il seno,” revealing the emotional intensity and operatic brilliance of Vivaldi’s work.

A unique highlight followed with the premiere of a newly arranged Clarinet Concerto by Maestro Olah, adapted from an aria in L’Olimpiade. Spanish virtuoso clarinetist Simon Ibanez, who travelled specially to London for the performance, captivated the audience with his flawless technique and lyrical interpretation, proving that Vivaldi’s music still inspires modern innovation.

Tenor Sipan Olah took center stage next, performing the beloved aria “Vedrò con mio diletto” from Il Giustino. His emotive delivery and warm tone lent an intimate depth to the piece, underscoring his versatility as both conductor and soloist.

This was followed by Laudamus te, a jubilant duet from Gloria, sung with playful grace by sopranos Hayarpi Yeghikyan and Isabella Karaoghlanian. Their voices intertwined with elegance, perfectly matched in tone and articulation, enhanced by the graceful accompaniment of the orchestra.

The first half concluded with another premiere: a Concerto for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon in C Major. Arranged by maestro Sipan Olah, reimagined from Vivaldi’s original double flute concerto, the piece featured dazzling performances from Nika Pinter (flute), Simon Ibanez (clarinet), and Francesco Di Mateo (bassoon), who together showcased Vivaldi’s gift for vibrant instrumental conversation.

After intermission came the crowning jewel—The Four Seasons, celebrating its 300th anniversary. Violinist Polina Sharafyan delivered a mesmerizing interpretation, bringing both technical brilliance and emotional depth to each season. Her performance was finely attuned to the evocative character of the music, from the lyrical calm of “Spring” to the biting frost of “Winter.” Under the baton of Maestro Sipan Olah, the orchestra responded with energy and precision, creating a rich and responsive musical tapestry.

Supported by City Living Local Life, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Grove End Housing, and St Cuthbert’s Church, Vivaldi Forever was more than a concert—it was a celebration of a legacy. It affirmed that, centuries later, Vivaldi’s zoice still sings, dances, and dazzles in the hearts of music lovers around the world.