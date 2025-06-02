TAKASAKI – The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, an esteemed educational project launched in Armenia, is now available in Japan.

The TUMO Gunma was inaugurated in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan on June 1, becoming the first TUMO center in Asia.

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, TUMO founders Sam and Sylva Simonian, Gunma Prefecture Governor Ichita Yamamoto, Japanese legislator Taro Kono, AGBU President Berge Setrakian and the Armenian Ambassador to Japan Monika Simonyan were among the attendees at the inauguration ceremony, according to a press release by Arshakyan’s office.

In his remarks, Arshakyan stressed the significance of opening the TUMO Center in Japan in the context of the Armenian-Japanese educational cooperation.

“While geographically far from one another, our nations are united with universal values, democracy, resilience, deep respect for knowledge and cultural heritage,” Arshakyan said.

He said TUMO Gunma will soon host 1500 young people from across the prefecture and become a platform for inspiration for bilateral cooperation and innovation.

Arshakyan thanked his Japanese colleagues for the trust, cooperation and friendship.

“Together we are building a bridge that not only links Armenia and Japan, but the past and future. May this center become a source of creativity and cooperation for future generations,” Arshakyan said.

Looking ahead, additional TUMO Centers and TUMO Boxes are planned in the cities of Maebashi and Kusatsu, expanding access to the program for even more young people across Japan.