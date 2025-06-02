Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

TAKASAKI – The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, an esteemed educational project launched in Armenia, is now available in Japan.

The TUMO Gunma was inaugurated in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan on June 1, becoming the first TUMO center in Asia.

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, TUMO founders Sam and Sylva Simonian, Gunma Prefecture Governor Ichita Yamamoto, Japanese legislator Taro Kono, AGBU President Berge Setrakian and the Armenian Ambassador to Japan Monika Simonyan were among the attendees at the inauguration ceremony, according to a press release by Arshakyan’s office.

In his remarks, Arshakyan stressed the significance of opening the TUMO Center in Japan in the context of the Armenian-Japanese educational cooperation.

“While geographically far from one another, our nations are united with universal values, democracy, resilience, deep respect for knowledge and cultural heritage,” Arshakyan said.

He said TUMO Gunma will soon host 1500 young people from across the prefecture and become a platform for inspiration for bilateral cooperation and innovation.

Arshakyan thanked his Japanese colleagues for the trust, cooperation and friendship.

“Together we are building a bridge that not only links Armenia and Japan, but the past and future. May this center become a source of creativity and cooperation for future generations,” Arshakyan said.

Looking ahead, additional TUMO Centers and TUMO Boxes are planned in the cities of Maebashi and Kusatsu, expanding access to the program for even more young people across Japan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Israel Effectively Admitted Having Military Presence In Azerbaijan, Expert Weighs In

YEREVAN — Israel effectively confirmed its military presence in Azerbaijan and Georgia…

Armenian, Russian FMs Discuss Regional Security Issues, Bilateral Ties During Moscow Meeting

MOSCOW — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Russian Foreign Minister…

Wikileaks Documents: Ankara Links Karabakh with Armenia Protocols Process – US Diplomats Skeptical About Turkey’s Dependability as a Partner

The fresh installment of Wikileaks revelations on Sunday also dwelled on an…

Kim Kardashian Issues Plea to President Biden to Prevent Another Armenian Genocide

LOS ANGELES — Entrepreneur and activists Kim Kardashian and Dr. Eric Esrailian have…