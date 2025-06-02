GORIS — On June 2, the Fifth Armenia–France Decentralized Cooperation Conference began in Goris. The two-day event was opened with speeches by, among others, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan.

The conference brought together representatives from the legislative and executive branches of Armenia and France, heads of regional authorities, and more than 400 delegates from regional, departmental, and municipal governments.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan highlighted the importance of decentralized cooperation between Armenia and France as a dynamic and multi-sectoral pillar of the strong relationship between the two friendly nations.

Kostanyan noted that holding the conference in Syunik Province is particularly symbolic, considering Armenia’s strategic focus on developing and strengthening the resilience of key regions—especially Syunik.

“Syunik has the potential to become a strategic hub for cooperation, where joint projects in infrastructure, transport, and energy will serve not only Armenia, but also the wider region and beyond,” stated Kostanyan.

He emphasized that Armenia’s goal is to foster a peaceful and secure region—where cooperation replaces conflict, gateways replace closed borders, and intergovernmental relations are built on mutual respect rather than threats. According to Kostanyan, the Armenia–France conference and the opening of the Honorary Consulate in Syunik are both strong indicators of that vision.

“In this context, Armenia has proposed the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative, aimed at improving connectivity between Armenia and both its immediate neighbors and the broader region,” he added.

At the conference’s opening, French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies declared that Goris is “a city building peace in the region, a city that has always stood at a crossroads, working toward the construction of peace.”

“And Goris will once again become a crossroads. Our presence here is deeply significant,” he said.