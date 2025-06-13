DILIJAN — On 31 May Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), a technology-based educational IT programme by Samsung Electronics with its Armenian campus at the international school UWC Dilijan, celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of students. Over 100 youngsters from Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanаdzor and other communities of Armenia have successfully completed the formal 9-month SIC training course. It entails 144 hours (4-hour a week) in-person classes culminating in the presentation of an individual project — a mobile application on the Android OS. The course consists of 5 modules:

Fundamentals of Java programming language

Introduction to Object Oriented Programming

Fundamentals of Android Application Programming

Algorithms and data structures

Fundamentals of mobile application server side development

To receive a formal certification, the course participants present their projects to an evaluation panel consisting of Samsung-certified instructors, educators in the field of computer science and tech industry representatives. This year all students were awarded certificates with the highest pass rate as compared to SIC sites in other countries.

UWC Dilijan and Samsung Electronics, a world leading technological company, have established Samsung Innovation Campus in Dilijan, Armenia in 2021. The initiative is aimed at making a contribution to Armenia by enabling Armenian youth to develop their IT skills and learn the concepts related to Android mobile programming. Samsung Electronics has equipped the facility with the state-of-the-art technology, including 25 computer stations, smart boards and other devices essential for the delivery of the Samsung Innovation Campus programme in Armenia.

Starting from the 2025-26 academic year, SIC Armenia, with Samsung’s renewed funding, alongside the current programme, will be delivering a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) course for university-level students. The applicants are expected to have a solid foundation in mathematics, including linear algebra, probability, and statistics. Developed by Samsung experts, the course provides in-depth training in machine learning (ML) and neural networks (NN), with practical applications in Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing (NLP).

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of the SIC Armenia graduates. We are confident that having gone through the Samsung innovative training course, they are well prepared to pursue further education and careers in IT and make their contribution in strengthening the reputation of Armenia as an IT hub. Meanwhile SIC Armenia is ready to take on a new challenge by adding an AI course for university students into its offering.” Vardan Avagyan, Project Manager of Samsung Innovation Campus.

Applications are open to both, the mobile application course for 14-16 year olds, and to the AI course for university students. Both courses are funded by Samsung and are free for participants.