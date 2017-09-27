Top Posts
Home Artsakh Karabagh Welcomes Independence Referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan
ArtsakhNewsPoliticsWorld

Karabagh Welcomes Independence Referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan

September 27, 2017

STEPANAKERT (RFE/RL) — Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) on Wednesday welcomed the holding of a referendum on independence in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

“We welcome the conduct of the referendum on independence in Iraqi Kurdistan an act of exercising peoples’ right to self-determination … upheld by the UN Charter and other fundamental international documents,” read a statement released by the Karabakh foreign ministry.

“We hope that the situation that has emerged as a result of the referendum will be settled peacefully, based on the need for stability and security in the region,” it added.

The referendum in Kurdistan was also hailed on Wednesday by Knyaz Hasanov, the leader of Armenia’s small Kurdish community. Hasanov, who was elected to the Armenian parliament in April, made clear at the same time that he will not press the authorities in Yerevan to recognize the vote and its outcome.

“Every state has its own interests and Armenia too has its own interests,” he told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am). “Armenia has a good rapport with Iran, which opposes Kurdistan’s independence.”

“I’m not going to raise the issue of recognizing Kurdistan,” Hasanov said. “It’s up to the Armenian authorities, not me, to decide.”

Armenia’s government reacted cautiously to Monday’s vote condemned by the Iraqi government as well as Turkey and Iran. A spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry said only that Yerevan is “monitoring developments.”

Yerevan also maintains cordial relations with both the Iraqi central government and the Kurdish regional administration in northern Iraq. It formally decided in March to open an Armenian consulate general in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. In February, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held fresh talks with Massoud Barzani, the Iraqi Kurdish leader, on the sidelines of an international security conference in Germany.

