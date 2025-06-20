MOSCOW — According to the reputable publication The Insider, a bot network known as “Matryoshka,” which operates under Kremlin influence, has launched a campaign against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Through this bot network, the Kremlin is spreading disinformation, falsely claiming that Pashinyan is the most corrupt leader in the Middle East, accusing him of denying the Armenian Genocide, and in some instances, alleging that the Prime Minister is taking strong sedatives. This information was provided to The Insider by a Russian troll network researcher on the X platform known as “Блокировщик ботов” (“Bot Blocker”).

The outlet reports that the bots began targeting Pashinyan on June 12, posting critical content on platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. Some bots go as far as to disguise their content as if it were produced by legitimate media outlets like Euronews or France 24, while others share fabricated interviews with so-called “professors” from various international universities.

According to The Insider, the surge in bot activity may be linked to Prime Minister Pashinyan’s scheduled visit to Turkey on June 20. The publication believes this to be the case because several videos have been circulated under the names of fake Turkish news outlets. The article’s author also suggests that the disinformation campaign could be related to internal political tensions between Pashinyan and the opposition, particularly in the context of potential impeachment proceedings.

Another possible motive mentioned is the recent conflict between Pashinyan and the Armenian Apostolic Church, as the Prime Minister has accused high-ranking clergy of violating their vows of celibacy.