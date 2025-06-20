YEREVAN — “Not a single ballistic missile is flying over Armenia. On the contrary, the number of aircraft flying over our country today is unprecedented in Armenia’s history. I’m not trying to present this as a success story, but I do want to clarify: ballistic missiles are not flying over us.”

This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his closing remarks at the National Assembly’s discussion of the 2024 annual report on the execution of the state budget. He was responding to statements made by opposition members.

“I want to say something else as someone who has served as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia for seven years: Armenia has never been as prepared for international developments and regional challenges as it is today. The clearest reflection of this is in our balanced foreign relations, achieved through a foreign policy of equilibrium that we have consistently pursued.

Yes, there is progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan. Yes, there is an active dialogue with Turkey. Yes, we are regulating our relations and position on various fronts, and our international standing has risen to an indisputably high and unprecedented level,” Pashinyan said, emphasizing that these developments are already a reality.

In this context, he reminded the Assembly that Armenia will host two major global events in 2026: the European Political Community Summit and the COP17 Conference.

“These are not accidental. These are the tangible manifestations of a success story,” the Prime Minister added.