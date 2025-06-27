MOSCOW — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk announced plans to send a formal letter to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, warning that Armenia’s efforts to join the European Union (EU) contradict the foundational principles of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), of which Armenia is a member.

“We will consider the application of appropriate measures,” Overchuk told reporters on Friday, according to Interfax.

He emphasized that dual membership in both the EU and the EEU is not feasible. “The Armenian parliament has passed a law expressing its intention to join the European Union. We are closely monitoring the developments in Armenia. While we will always respect the choice of the Armenian people, as confirmed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia cannot simultaneously be a member of both the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union,” Overchuk said.

He further noted that Russia is keeping a close watch on Armenia’s growing alignment with the EU.

“We have observed that Armenia’s regulatory framework includes provisions that ease certification rules for food products coming from countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union,” Overchuk explained. “This could allow goods that do not comply with EEU standards to enter the Union’s internal market. We are submitting this issue to the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission for review.”

The Armenian parliament passed a law initiating the country’s EU accession process earlier this spring, and it was signed by the president on April 4. However, Armenian officials have consistently stated that the government does not currently plan to withdraw from the EEU.