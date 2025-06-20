ISTANBUL — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with representatives of the Armenian community in Istanbul.

According to the government’s press office, in his remarks, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of his working visit to Turkey, noting that it became possible due to the recent intensification of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. He highlighted the significance of his scheduled meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing hope that it would give new impetus to bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister stated that the foundation of the visit lies in the Armenia–Turkey interstate relationship, and the ongoing process reflects an agenda aimed at establishing diplomatic ties that serve the interests of both countries. At the same time, Pashinyan underlined the role of the Armenian community in Turkey in the process of establishing interstate relations and deepening dialogue.

The Prime Minister also answered questions from participants of the meeting, which focused on the current visit, steps toward peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, regional developments, the “Real Armenia” ideology, and several other topics, according to the official statement.

Prime Minister Visits Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Istanbul

As part of his working visit, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Holy Mother of God Patriarchal Cathedral in Istanbul.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Church Council, Hrant Maskafyan, Vice-Chairman Minas Arslan, and the director of the Armenian school affiliated with the church, Claudia Demir. Prime Minister Pashinyan toured the church, lit a candle, and became acquainted with the conditions of community life.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also visited the kindergarten and the Armenian school to learn about their educational programs and community initiatives.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also laid flowers at the Komitas monument.