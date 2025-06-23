YEREVAN — On June 20, 2025, the ownership rights of the Republic of Armenia were restored over another plot of land adjacent to the Yerevan TV tower on G. Hovsepyan Street. The land in question has a surface area of 17,730 square meters and is designated for “residential” use. Its cadastral value, close to market value, is estimated at 1 billion 44 million drams, equivalent to approximately 2.686 million US dollars.

It should be noted that the Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the claim filed by the Department for the Protection of State Interests of the Prosecutor General’s Office in a decision dated May 8, 2025.

The Department had requested that the court invalidate the sales contract signed on April 13, 2005, between the Mayor of Yerevan and a private individual, as well as the subsequent state registration of property rights based on that agreement.